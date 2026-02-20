A new smash burger spot has opened in Williamsburg.

Herbie’s Burgers (196 Roebling St.) opened its first New York City location in North Brooklyn earlier this month with late hours and vegan options.

The chain started in Albany in 2021 and has expanded to seven outposts since, with more to come, including a spot in Greenpoint.

The exterior of Herbie’s Burgers in Williamsburg. Photo: Herbie’s Burgers

Herbie’s Burgers’ menu includes its signature smash burgers made with 100% grass-fed beef patties or vegan patties, plus chicken tenders, vegan tenders, a chicken sandwich, and fries. There’s also a long list of sauces for dipping.

The drink menu lists a variety of Maine Root sodas including some interesting ones like blueberry, plus milkshakes in classic flavors like chocolate, strawberry and banana, as well as a vegan shake.

Tenders and burgers from Herbie’s Burgers. Photo: Herbie’s Burgers

Herbie’s Burgers told Greenpointers that they chose the newest location in Williamsburg “because it was close enough to everything while still feeling like it was engrained in a neighborhood.”

“We’re a little bit south, kind of outside the saturation and congestion and insane rent of Bedford, but still close enough to everything. We love that it’s a corner space with big and lots of light.”

Preparing sandwiches at Herbie’s Burgers. Photo: Herbie’s Burgers

Herbie’s Burgers is also opening a location at 160 Huron Street, Archestratus’ first storefront, “within the next couple of months.”

Herbie’s Burgers’ Williamsburg location is open daily from 11 a.m. to 2 a.m.