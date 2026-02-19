Boil & Bite (148 North 7th St.), a casual eatery focused on fish and chips, opened earlier this month in Williamsburg.

The newcomer’s menu includes options like shrimp tempura, beef sliders, and guac and chips, plus clam chowder. Next up are classic fish and chip sets with flounder, halibut, cod, or haddock in a choice of rice flour or crispy batter.

Boil and Bite’s menu continues with items like a burger made entirely of jumbo shrimp and a lobster roll, plus fry boxes and platters of jumbo shrimp and chips, whole belly clams and chips, and smoked fish croquettes.

Fish and chips at Boil & Bite in Williamsburg. Photo: Boil & Bite

There’s also a sea mix box, which is $42 for two people and includes cod fingers, 4 pieces of shrimp, calamari, fried scallops, chips, and three sauces.

The menu is rounded out with a few vegan and gluten-free selections like banana blossom fish and chips and king oyster mushroom scallop fritters. There’s also a kids menu that offers fish bites with shoestring chips and mozzarella sticks.

Boil & Bite’s sauce options include tartar, curry gravy, yuzu-kosho mayo, cucumber wasabi mayo, spicy boom boom, and butter ranch. Dessert options include yogurt with berries, cheese cake and chocolate cake, plus lemon posset (a milky, pudding-like dessert).

Seating at Boil & Bite in Williamsburg. Photo: Boil & Bite

According to Instagram, Boil & Bite will offer more fish options in March and more vegan options in April. Delivery from the major outlets will start soon with a “secret menu.”

Boil & Bite is open Monday, Wednesday and Thursday 4 p.m. – midnight, Friday and Saturday 11 a.m. – midnight, and Sunday 11 a.m. – 8 p.m.