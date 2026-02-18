No matter what you get into over the next week, there’s definitely no excuse to be bored!

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 19

Babies & Books @ Greenpoint Library, 10:30 a.m.: Reading, singing, and rhyming for infants and their caregivers. Free, tickets will be given away on a first-come, first-served basis at the registration desk.

Living Room Cinema Club Movie Night @ Arlo Williamsburg, 6 p.m.: If you’re a filmmaker and/or film lover, catch a screening of 1995 neo-noir crime movie Fallen Angels, a community curated selection from the Living Room Cinema Club. Afterparty with drinks (inspired by the movie) and discussion to follow. $17.79, get tickets here.

One-Day Choir @ 100 Sutton St., 6:30 p.m.: Join a judgement-free sing-along of Kehlani’s viral hit “Folded” with a community of music-loving peers. By donation, sign up here.

Comedy Actually @ Madeline’s, 8 p.m.: An evening of standup from up-and-coming local comics. $10, get tickets here.

Houseplant Care 101 @ 67 West St. Unit 335, 8 p.m.: Whether you have a green thumb or not, enjoy a refresher course on keeping your plants happy and thriving. Get your hands dirty (literally) as you learn tips for watering, choosing the right light, and more. $39.19, register here.

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 20

Restorative Yoga & Yoga Nidra Workshop @ Held Space, 5:30 p.m.: Believe it or not, we don’t live in the quietest or most restful of cities. But fear not

— you can find your own slice of R&R during a guided, calming, and restorative workshop centered around gentle movement and deep relaxation. $17.85, sign up here.

Tinned Fish & Jazz @ Falu House, 7 p.m.: Tin is in. Celebrate that with a side of live jazz and wine, beer, and non-alcoholic beverage pairings for a fishier kind of happy hour. $55.20, get tickets here.

Love On Tap Screening & Q&A @ Film Noir Cinema, 9 p.m.: Valentine’s Day may be over, but it’s always rom-com season if you’re a true devotion devotee. Catch a screening of 90-minute “brewmance” Love On Tap followed by a Q&A session with stars Alex Moffat and Caroline Kingsley. $28. 52, get tickets here.

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 21

Lunar New Year @ Soft Bar, 6 p.m.: Ring in the Year of the Horse with non-alcoholic cocktails paired with Sichuan bites from the chefs at Breeze. There will also be oolong tea, live DJs, flash tattoos, mahjong, and more. $33.85, get tickets here.

Sankofa Cinematheque Presents: TENDABERRY @ Stuart Cinema & Cafe, 5 p.m.: Have a cinematic Saturday night with a screening of Tendaberry complete with pre-show video content, trailers, music videos, interviews, clips, and more. Plus, there’s a Q&A with filmmaker Haley Elizabeth Anderson to follow. $23.18, get tickets here.

Pencils of Color’s Black History Month Special @ Brooklyn Art Haus, 9:30 p.m.: Catch an unserious night of sketches and standup comedy from all-Black sketch comedy group Pencils of Color as they make their Brooklyn Art Haus debut. From $17.85, get tickets here.

SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 22

Live DJ Fundraising Class @ Bar Method, 10 a.m.: Celebrate Black History Month and give back during a strength class raising funds for the New York Urban League. Class will feature a live DJ spinning a curation of Black artists. Class is free with a donation (suggested is $25), donate here and email a copy of your receipt to register.

MELT: A Full-Body Reset @ Held Space, 12 p.m.: Feeling tense lately? (Can’t imagine why!) Release some of it, at least, during a special class focused on nervous system breathwork and restoring ease and flow. $25, sign up here.

The Smuttery: Legendborn @ FourFiveSix, 2 p.m.: Join The Smuttery’s second book club of 2026 with a discussion of Tracy Deonn’s Legendborn. $7.18, sign up here.

Upside Down Workshop @ SPARSA, 3 p.m.: Explore headstands, handstands, and other inversions during a two-hour workshop breaking down muscle mechanics and supporting accessible practice. $49.87, register here.

Kura Shochu Cocktail Competition @ Rule of Thirds, 6 p.m.: Enjoy craft shochu cocktails from some of NYC’s best bartenders with a side of competition. $44.52, get tickets here.

MONDAY, FEBRUARY 23

End-of-Life Planning as an Act of Love @ Sparrow, 6 p.m.: Explore love beyond the sentimental with an evening reflecting on mortality, loved ones, and end-of-life planning. Enjoy discounted Valentine’s Day candy and greeting cards, plus write letters to loved ones who have passed and work through your own complicated feelings about death and bereavement. $10-25 suggested donation, RSVP here.

TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 24

Butcher Class: Pork Party @ Prospect Butcher Co., 7:30 p.m.: Learn more about how the sausage is made as butchers break down a half pig and share information about where favorite cuts come from. $108.55, register here.

WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 25

Gaming for Teens: Dominos @ Greenpoint Library, 4 p.m.: Trade headsets and handhelds for something a little more analog. Teens can play dominos while learning its background and significance to Black history. 13+. Free, no RSVP needed.

Artists and Makers Skill-Sharing Party @ 252 Green St., 7 p.m.: Meet likeminded creatives and creators and form cohorts working towards more self efficacy. Free, RSVP here.