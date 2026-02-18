Last year, we launched our ‘Greenpoint at Work’ series to highlight people living and working in the area.

This edition features small business owner Beata Requena Torres, a Greenpoint local and a dual licensed hairstylist and trichologist.

At her salon, Luxe Hair Lounge (71 Driggs Ave.), Torres uses her training as a trichologist to help clients with scalp inflammation and similar issues, a service that sets the small business apart from other salons in the city.

Read more about Torres' expertise, her salon, and her favorite spots in the neighborhood below.

This interview has been edited for clarity.

The entrance to Luxe Hair Lounge. Photo: Beata Requena Torres

Greenpointers: Tell us about yourself and your start as a hair stylist.

Beata Requena Torres: I have experience in Europe and the United States, and have worked in the industry for over 16 years.

When I came to New York for the first time, I didn’t know what direction I wanted to take. My biggest dream was to work with celebrities, and I did have the pleasure of working with some Hollywood stars. That was my big achievement at that point. But, it still didn’t fulfill me career-wise.

I worked all over Manhattan, and I gained more experience and expertise in my craft, but still that wasn’t enough. Then, I learned more about scalp care and how holistic treatment can improve hair quality and growth and help women and men with scalp inflammation.

Greenpointers: When did you decide to open your own salon?

Torres: One day out of nowhere, I decided it was time and I wanted to open my own place. And guess what? I found a place basically overnight and after that, everything moved so fast. The next thing I knew was that I was already in my own spot fully operating.

I started focusing on making my own brand of signature essential oils for the scalp and hair that I am producing myself. This is the best creation I’ve made so far, and I couldn’t be happier. My oils do the work.

Here at Luxe, not only do we do colors and cuts, but also we focus on healthy scalps and hair with my holistic treatments. I love to help women and men feel their best!

Luxe Hair Salon in Greenpoint. Photo: Beata Requena Torres

Greenpointers: What do you love most about living and working in Greenpoint?

Torres: As a Greenpoint business owner and resident, I have grown to love the unique blend of tranquility and community spirit that defines the neighborhood. What I cherish most is the way residents respect and lift up one another, creating a sense of belonging that’s hard to find in Manhattan where I previously worked. Also, I love the quiet streets and genuine support from small businesses like mine.

Greenpointers: What do you do when you’re not at the salon?

Torres: I do like to spend time alone; I go for a walks with my dog, I meditate, and I cook. I am trying to lead a healthy and peaceful life, but at the same time I also make sure I take care of business and create content. I always try to be creative.

Greenpointers: What are your favorite spots in the neighborhood?

Beata Requena Torres: I do have a few favorite spots that I always go to. There is Little Dobeki (85 Driggs Ave.) — I love that place and the people that work there. I also like Karczma (136 Greenpoint Ave.) and Sakura (837 Manhattan Ave.).