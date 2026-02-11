No matter what you get into over the next week (and long weekend), there’s definitely no excuse to be bored!

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 12

Babies & Books @ Greenpoint Library, 10:30 a.m.: Reading, singing, and rhyming for infants and their caregivers. Free, tickets will be given away on a first-come, first-served basis at the registration desk.

Mood Soul @ For the Record, 6 p.m.: Enjoy an evening of mash-ups and dance-worthy tunes spanning Jersey club, Afrohouse, Afrobeats, Amapiano, and more genres from international DJs. Get tickets here.

Galentine’s Sip & Paint @ Isla & Co., 6 p.m.: Sip, paint, and toast to your best friends during an evening hosted by Janes Studios. Tickets include two drinks, all painting supplies, and hands-on assistance from trained artists. $25, get tickets here.

Never Can Say Goodbye: A Night of Death & Life @ Sparrow, 6:15 p.m.: Join an exploration of mortality, creativity, and stories with a conversation between author Darnell Lamont Walker and Sparrow founder Erica Hill about Walker’s Never Can Say Goodbye: The Life of a Death Doula and the Art of a Peaceful End, followed by a series of guided writing prompts with snacks. Books will also be sold. $28.52, get tickets here.

Skip the Small Talk @ McCarren ParkHouse, 7 p.m.: Trying to snag a Valentine’s date last minute? Meet others on the market and get to know strangers with a series of question prompts designed to spark unique conversations. Good luck! $19, register here.

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 13

AARP Tax Help and Preparation @ Greenpoint Library, 11 a.m.: It’s only right to be reminded about tax season on one of the unluckiest dates of the year. But alas. AARP tax aides will be available for walk-in tax prep. If you live and work in New York state, bring your tax-relevant paperwork to get set up to submit. 20 appointments only, first come, first served. Free, no RSVP needed. More info here.

Drop-off Valentine’s Craft & Movie Night @ Play Kids, 5:30 p.m.: Have a golden kid-free date night when you drop off your little one for a special themed craft and screening of pop-culture sensation K-Pop Demon Hunters. Pizza and popcorn will be provided. Kids 4-8. $47, get tickets here.

Galentine’s Adult Open Studio @ Artudio, 7 p.m.: Get crafty with your best pals in celebration of Galentine’s Day. Artudio will be open for playing with clay, decoupaging, and other fun Valentine’s crafts. BYOB. $45, get tickets here.

Galentine’s Day @ Pete’s Candy Store, 9 p.m.: Bring your girls and enjoy some live tunes from NATICA, Laura Lizcano, and Audry Funk. $10, get tickets here.

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 14

Bracelets & Bubbles @ Local Color, 12 p.m.: Whether it’s a gift for your beloved or you want to match with your Galentine, secure some permanent jewelry in honor of the holiday and toast to eternal love. No RSVP needed, more info here.

Phil Collins Day @ Berry Park, 5 p.m.: The iconic local holiday is celebrating fifteen years! $17, get tickets here.

Hot Wuk Gyalentines Day Party @ Cafe Balearica, 5 p.m.: Enjoy a man-free space to dance, celebrate love and womanhood, and make friends. Designed to be a space for women and femmes to move freely, Hot Wuk will feature reggae and dancehall music from Ayanna Heaven, Dani B Knowing, and KenDollaz. The event is inclusive of trans women and transfeminine folks. From $25, get tickets here.

Latin Dance, Tarts & Tea @ Tea Bar, 6 p.m.: Learn Latin dance techniques and footwork while you enjoy handmade tarts and tea pairings. From $10, get tickets here.

Disco Night Vol. 24 @ Polish and Slavic Center, 7 p.m.: Back with a Valentine’s theme! $25, get tickets here.

SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 15

Teen Center Pop-up @ Sunview Greenpoint, 12 p.m.: All are welcome at a community-minded, teen-friendly pop-up featuring live music from Shawtime Duo, games, pay-what-you-wish food, a station to write letters of support to Minnesota teens, and more. Free, no RSVP needed.

DIM SUM & THEN SOME Bottomless Drag Brunch @ MEILI, 1 p.m.: It’s the third Sunday of the month, which means it’s time for drag brunch! Drinks will be flowing, entertainment will be on point, and dim sum will be crafted by hand. Limited free tickets available, RSVP here here.

Queerentine’s Pop-up Party @ Exhibit Salon, 2 p.m.: Celebrate the long holiday weekend, LGBTQ style, with snacks and drinks, music, good vibes, bang trims, head massages, flash tattoos, and much more. Free to attend, more info here.

Ammar & Diane @ Thump Recording Studio, 6:30 p.m.: Ahead of Ammar Farooki’s forthcoming spring album release, Ammar and his wife Diane are performing a special intimate set with songs from the album and their previous EP. BYOB. $15, get tickets here.

Violalia Duo + Shiraz Ensemble @ Archestratus, 7 p.m.: An evening of musical imagination featuring short sets interspersed with collective improvisations. $20, get tickets here (no one will be turned away for lack of funds).

MONDAY, FEBRUARY 16

Open Play @ Ms. J’s Gymnastics, 10 a.m.: Family-fun open play sessions are back in session for the winter. $25, register here.

Ecstatic Peephole V: Derangements @ Pete’s Candy Store, 6:30 p.m.: As part of the monthly play-reading series, Ecstatic Peephole is taking a deep dive into Nadja Leonhard-Hooper’s Derangements with a dramatic reading. Free, RSVP here.

TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 17

Grab & Go Craft Kit: Year of the Horse @ Leonard Library, 1 p.m.: In honor of the Lunar New Year, celebrate the Year of the Horse and new moon with a spin drum craft. Originated in China during the Song Dynasty, spin drums are frequently used to celebrate the Chinese New Year and symbolize joy and prosperity. Kids 4+. Free, no RSVP needed.

Unconditional Humans Opening Reception @ Gather Center, 5:30 p.m.: Join the opening of a recurring exhibition and podcast series about the Gather Center’s mission of collective awareness and expansion. Featured artists will be at the reception and works will be available for purchase. Free, RSVP here.

WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 18

Teens DIY: Open Art Studio @ Greenpoint Library, 4 p.m.: If your kids need a creative outlet, they can access a variety of art activities with different materials available. Teens 13+. Free, no RSVP needed.

Block Printing & Bubbles @ Original Story, 6:30 p.m.: Ever wanted your own personal stationery? Create designs with wood block printing while sampling sparkling natural wines. During the two-hour workshop, you’ll get all the supplies you need to leave with a custom stationery set and art prints featuring your own pattern. $71.21, register here.