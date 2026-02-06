Can you feel it coming in the air tonight?

And “it” refers to Phil Collins Day, of course! Get ready for another day in paradise during one of Greenpoint’s favorite, most time-honored traditions when it returns for another annual iteration on Valentine’s Day, of all days (ironic, since history says that Phil Collins Day was created as an anti-Valentine’s event).

This year is extra special, as it celebrates the 15th anniversary of the inaugural Phil Collins Day in 2011, which included a full-fledged neighborhood parade.

So head over to Berry Park (4 Berry Street) from 5 to 9 p.m. to honor the legendary musician. Whether you’re a die-hard fan, nostalgic for the Tarzan soundtrack, a drum aficionado, or just like good clean community fun, you’re sure to find a groovy kind of love at this shindig.

The event will benefit Education Through Music, which develops sustainable music programs and donates money, resources, and instruments to under-resourced schools throughout New York City facing slashed budgets and inequities that negatively impact their music education. A three-year study found that students at schools partnered with Education Through Music consistently outperform similar peers in academic achievement and attendance.

Past years have included raffles with prizes from local businesses, an air-drumming contest, and a set of drumming from Brooklyn Music School students

— organizers promise plenty of surprises, so the day is not to be missed!

Get tickets HERE.