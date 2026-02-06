Good evening, Greenpointers.

Sorry to anyone hoping for a reprieve from all this snow! Hibernate with us, and take a look at this past week’s stories.

And when hibernation mode turns into cabin fever, head to one of these local activities (homemade Valentine’s cards, anyone?)

At the top of our list is a visit to York Work Shop, to see an ongoing collection of 400 artifacts from the New York City transit system. We also have guides to Super Bowl Sunday and Valentine’s Day. And the events just keep coming, with the triumphant return of Phil Collins Day at Berry Park next weekend.

City Council Member Julie Won has entered the race for New York’s 7th congressional district, joining Brooklyn Borough President Antonio Reynoso and State Assemblymember Claire Valdez.

We spoke to Joanna Zablocki of Grapepoint Wines for our latest ‘Greenpoint at Work’ profile.

Coffee and flower shop Joy Flower Pot just opened in Williamsburg. Jubilee Marketplace has teamed up with PS 31 students for a merch design contest. Stop by the store to vote or comment on Jubilee’s Instagram.

A tragic story out of Williamsburg—the remains of a beloved mother of four were discovered in the basement of an apartment complex.

In and around North Brooklyn

Local sculptor and environmental advocate Deborah Masters has sadly passed away.

A Williamsburg family told News12 that the temperature in their apartment dropped into the 30s.

Nice that Curtis Sliwa stopped by the neighborhood even though there wasn’t a show at his favorite venue, “The Chainsmokers.”

Greenpoint needs a lot of things. I’m not sure a “Soho House for creators” is one of them.