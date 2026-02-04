At Greenpointers, we get a lot of emails and DMs about “collabs.” But our new favorite comes from a somewhat unexpected source.

Jubilee Marketplace (tied with Nathan’s Farm as my favorite grocery store) recently announced that they would be teaming up with PS 31 students for its spring/summer 2026 merch collection.

Students submitted their designs to be voted on by the community. The winning design will be seen on hats, totes, hoodies, and more.

“Instead of paying a designer, we donated $1,000 to the school and the winning student gets a $500 gift card to a local bookstore,” Jubilee shared about the contest. “50% of profits go to PS 31. 50% go to rotating community orgs each month.”

Stop by Jubilee (145 West St.) to vote for your favorite design, or comment below on their Instagram post.