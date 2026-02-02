The remains of an unidentified woman were discovered in a Williamsburg basement this Sunday around 9:30 am.

ABC 7 reports that a janitor found a bag with the remains at The Borinquen Public Houses (330 Bushwick Ave.) The bag contained a corpse cut into pieces.

“Police were called to the building and investigators believe the victim was a woman in her fifties or sixties,” the outlet reports.

News12 had additional details.

“News 12 cameras saw multiple NYPD crime scene units photographing trash bags from the building’s incinerator room. The door to that room appeared to be at the center of the crime scene.”

The medical examiner’s office is still working to determine the cause of death.