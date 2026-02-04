No matter what you get into over the next week, there’s definitely no excuse to be bored!

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 5

Drop-In Sewing Machine Hours @ Greenpoint Library, 1 p.m.: Have a sewing project you’re working on? Make some progress in the local library! Teens and adults are welcome to use the library’s sewing machines with their own projects, thread, and supplies on a first-come, first-served basis. This is self-guided and there will be no instruction. Free, no RSVP needed.

Creative Aging: Creative Palette @ Leonard Library, 1:30 p.m.: Artistry is not wasted on the young. The Services for Older Adults Department is hosting an evening of self-expression through acrylic painting. The nine-week series nurtures both artistic skill and social engagement in older adults while encouraging individuality and story-sharing through art. No prior experience or supplies needed. Free, registration required by visiting the Leonard Library or calling 718-486-6006.

Gardening Seminar: Tomatoes 101 @ Greenpoint Library, 6 p.m.: Tomatoes can be tricky. Growing them in NYC can be even trickier. Gardening expert and educator Leslie Fiske will be leading a seminar on best practices for tomato success from the seed. Ages 14+. Free, no registration needed — attendance is first come, first served.

Spine Chillers Book Club @ The Twisted Spine, 7 p.m.: Your hands are chilly enough. Let your spine in on the action, too. This meeting of the horror book club for February will be covering The Crimson Road by A.G. Slatter, a dark gothic fantasy centered around vampires, assassins, ancient witches, and broken promises. Come prepared to share your thoughts and theories. Free, reserve a spot here.

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 6

Science Baby @ Leonard Library, 11 a.m.: Babies in STEM! Prepare your toddlers and preschoolers for a world of wonder and science during a special program created by teaching artist Emma Gordon hosted by BPL’s First Five Years initiative. Little ones up to 3 years old can explore magnets, gravity, motion, light, bubbles, and more through story, repetition, and play. Free, only 20 spots available — tickets available at the information desk starting at 10 a.m.

After School Movie @ Greenpoint Library, 3 p.m.: Keep your kiddo busy after school gets out with a fun, family-friendly movie. Free, no registration needed.

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 7

Barbacoa Brunch @ Glasserie, 11 a.m.: Brunch waits for no weather forecast. Brave the temps for a winter feast featuring barbacoa, salsa, tortillas, guac, and more for $35 per person. Make a reservation here.

Fungal Futures @ Bushwick Inlet Park Community Center, 1 p.m.: Have some fun with fungi. As part one of a two-part hands-on educational series, learn about and build biodegradable planters by growing mycelium (which forms the main “body” of a fungus). Free, register here.

Lovers & Friends: An Elevated Valentine’s Floral Workshop Experience @ Kokomo, 12 p.m.: Whether you have a Valentine, Galentine, or just want to spruce up your studio apartment, join an immersive floral design workshop led by Sherleen B of The Bloom Collective NYC. Not only will you leave with a bouquet, you’ll also learn techniques, tips, and design principles. Passed hors d’oeuvres, mimosas, and other cocktails are included. $145.90, register here.

Can’t Let It Go @ Stuart Cinema & Café, 8:15 p.m.: Catch a screening of this indie comedy (executive produced by Oscar winner James Ivory) at Greenpoint’s very own movie theater. While Friday’s red carpet premiere is sold out, you can still get tickets to screenings on Saturday and Sunday, both followed by a filmmaker Q&A. $19.98, get tickets here.

SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 8

Bad Bunny x Tone + Sculpt @ Real Hot Yoga Williamsburg, 8:30 a.m.: The “big game” is upon us and everyone is buzzing about the half-time show, particularly coming off of Bad Bunny’s historic GRAMMY win last weekend (not to mention the incensed tweets about it from certain areas of the ‘net). To get warmed up for the main event, join a themed high-intensity community class blending strength training, Pilates, and cardio. $35 drop-in, register here.

McNally x Tracksmith Run Club: Book Club Edition @ McNally Jackson, 10 a.m.: Do you love running so much you want to read about it? Do you want to talk about books you love so badly you’d be willing to run to do so? If either of those apply, McNally Jackson and Tracksmith have come together for a literary run club where every monthly meeting features a book discussion on the run. This month’s focus is What I Talk About When I Talk About Running by Haruki Murakami. Free, reserve a spot here.

Barbacoa Brunch @ Glasserie, 11 a.m.: Brunch waits for no weather forecast. Brave the temps for a winter feast featuring barbacoa, salsa, tortillas, guac, and more for $35 per person. Make a reservation here.

Valentine’s Cards @ Catbird, 1 p.m.: If you’re interested in a budget-friendly gift or simply want to get your craft on, create your own custom Valentine’s card with glitter rice tape, sequins, vintage paper, and more. Free, reserve a spot here.

Can’t Let It Go @ Stuart Cinema & Café, 8:15 p.m.: Missed Saturday’s showing? You can still make it to Sunday’s. $19.98, get tickets here.

MONDAY, FEBRUARY 9

Open Play @ Ms. J’s Gymnastics, 10:45 a.m.: Family-fun open play sessions are back in session for the winter. $25, register here.

Black History Month Wine Tasting @ Cantina 138, 6 p.m.: In honor of Black History Month, the NYC branch of the National Association of Women Business Owners is hosting an evening of connection, culture, and elevated wine experiences with a curated tasting from diverse makers. Starting at $20, get tickets here.

TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 10

Sensory-Friendly Zone for Children @ Leonard Library, 3:30 p.m.: From toddlers to preteens, kids ages 4-12 can step away from potential overstimulation with sensory-friendly time featuring stations and tools like noise-canceling headphones, fidget toys, weighted items, and more. Parents or caregivers must accompany each child. Free, no registration needed — limited to 12 participants.

Ecstatic Dance @ Greenpoint Loft, 6:30 p.m.: Get your groove on in a judgment-free space with a warm-up from Ninja Ballet’s Shoko Tamai, open ecstatic dance with Miles Alix, and closing sound from the Sonic Institute’s Adrian DiMatteo. $27.40, get tickets here.

WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 11

Computer Basics @ Leonard Library, 3:15 p.m.: If you’re new to tech, learn the ins and outs and a reasonable pace during a guided lesson designed to introduce PC users to necessary hardware, applications, and techniques. Free, in-person registration is required.

Hottie Hour @ Ray’s Bar, 5 p.m.: Motivational and self-love podcast F*ck That Shit is posting up in the neighborhood for a bit of mid-week flirtation in celebration of the pod’s newest season centered around dating. Flirting bingo cards will be dispersed, host Emma Shull will be in attendance, and there will be drink specials. Free, no RSVP needed.

EIMA Launch Party: Make a Real Pearl Bracelet @ Rule of Thirds, 7 p.m.: Handcrafted custom jewelry brand EIMA will be celebrating its launch with an evening of jewelry making, including a workshop to make your own bracelet from authentic Japanese pearls. Complimentary drinks will also be included, and the night will feature an introduction from founder Annie Schall. $55.20, get tickets here.