Joy Flower Pot (713 Lorimer St.), a coffee shop and floral studio, has soft-opened in Williamsburg with Vietnamese coffee and seasonal floral designs.

Joy Flower Pot’s owner, Kelly Nguyễn grew up in her family’s garden in Vietnam and is a self-taught florist. She opened her first floral studio on Manhattan’s Lower East Side and when she began looking to expand, Williamsburg felt like a “natural next step.”

Nguyễn said she has spent a lot of time in Williamsburg and saw an opportunity to bring something that could genuinely add value: “not just florals, but a place for workshops, evening craft events, and community-driven programming.”

“I also love the neighborhood itself—the proximity to the park, the strong sense of community, and the mix of longtime residents and creatives,” she continued.

“It feels like a place where people are open to slowing down, making things with their hands, and connecting, which aligns deeply with what we aim to build.”

Bouquets at Joy Flower Pot. Photo: Joy Flower Pot

Joy Flower Pot’s new Brooklyn location is not just a floral studio, but also a coffee shop.

“Coffee is a central part of this new location and a meaningful way for us to honor my Vietnamese roots,” Nguyễn told Greenpointers. “Coffee for us is not an add-on—it’s a core expression of culture, hospitality, and good drinks done thoughtfully.”

The shop serves matcha from Nekohama and specialty Vietnamese coffee from 96B Roastery, using their own house blend of robusta and liberica beans, all imported directly from Vietnam.

“We’re intentional about showcasing these varieties, which are deeply rooted in Vietnamese coffee culture but still underrepresented in the U.S.,” Nguyễn explained.

The coffee counter at Joy Flower Pot. Photo: Joy Flower Pot

Joy Flower Pot is hosting a grand opening event in celebration of Lunar New Year on February 21.

The event starts with a free daytime artist market from noon to 6 p.m. Then, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., there will be a ticketed party with artist performances and comedy. The $35 tickets can be purchased here.