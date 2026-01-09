Good afternoon, Greenpointers.

Welcome to the first link roundup/newsletter of 2026!

New year, new mayor—Zohran Mamdani visited Greenpoint to announce the completion of the McGuinness Boulevard road diet.

Blank Street has departed from the McCarren Parkhouse. Thankfully, the space now has its own coffee shop. Avant Gardner and Brooklyn Mirage sold to a Dubai-based hospitality group. A comedy club owned by Hannibal Buress was recently evicted for not paying rent.

We spoke to local architect and designer Fabian Lorenz about his latest project, a beautiful Greenpoint townhouse renovation.

Make a vision board, care for trees, and get inspiration for other events with our weekly guide.

The original Paulie Gee’s is turning into a neighborhood tavern. New Williamsburg restaurant The Nest keeps a tight focus on chicken and eggs.

Assemblymember Claire Valdez just launched a campaign for New York’s 7th congressional district. She’ll face off against Brooklyn Borough President Antonio Reynoso to replace the outgoing Nydia Velázquez.

Artist and Craftsman Supply has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

In and around North Brooklyn

It was a great week for local cyclists, as Mamdani’s administration fixed a notorious bump on the Williamsburg Bridge bike lane.

Isla & Co has reopened in Williamsburg.

If you’re a local dog owner, your 2026 resolution should be to pick up your dog’s poop!