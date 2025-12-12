Good afternoon, Greenpointers.

It’s getting to be crunch time for the holiday season! Make sure to get that shopping done (we’ve got some great options here) and partake in some festive frivolities.

​As a wise elf once said, the best way to spread Christmas cheer is singing loud for all to hear. The Evergreenpoint Carolers will put that maxim to use this Sunday and will raise money for the Greenpoint Hunger Program in the process.

​The Wythe Diner building has lived many lives since its construction in the 1960s. Last weekend, it departed the neighborhood to live out its days at a film studio.

​Malaysian restaurant Kelang just soft-opened in Greenpoint. Cafe Susanne offers coffee, cocktails, and small bites in an artsy setting. Fette Sau, whose 2007 opening proved that good barbecue could be found in New York, will close next weekend.

​We’re tipping our hat to Streetsblog’s trenchant reporting this week, as their in-depth coverage on two gruesome stories sheds light on the continued indifference from our local police precincts. In November, a driver with a history of speeding gravely injured a 33-year-old woman in Williamsburg. And this past weekend, the NYPD found the body of a 61-year-old man in an illegally parked car, just steps away from the 90th precinct building.

​New York State Attorney General Letitia James is suing a real estate group—including Lindsay Lohan’s brother (???)—for allegedly deregulating rent-stabilized apartments across Brooklyn and Queens.

​A new cannabis shop will open soon on Greenpoint Avenue. Community board applications have officially launched.

​Local artist Lucas Geor created an immersive mid-century motel pop-up to showcase nostalgic hand-painted signs. The show is for this weekend only.

​In and around North Brooklyn

​Eater paid a visit to Frijoleros.

​City Council Member Lincoln Restler wrote an op-ed about prioritizing a fix for the crumbling BQE in 2026.

​Really encouraging you to consult our activities guide for this weekend, since the shuttle bus strikes again!!!