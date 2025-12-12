Despite Williamsburg’s renaissance of hand-painted billboard ads (for better or worse), the art and artistry of the hand-painted business sign is sick and dying. But for at least one weekend in Greenpoint, this motif of Americana, the hand-painted sign, specifically the roadside motel sign, is very much alive and well.

“Everything was like ‘look over here!’ It’s so heavy in how it influences my painting practice, my design work, everything. It’s just like the way it catches your eye,” says Greenpoint artist Lucas Geor, while then pointing to a subtle patina on the edges of one of his sign paintings. “And also, these stains of time.”

Photos courtesy of the artist.

Friday, December 12 is the opening reception of “Free Cable,” the solo exhibition of paintings by Lucas Geor that document and reimagine the vanishing culture of American roadside motel signage, including the show’s namesake and once ubiquitous “Free Cable and HBO” sign. In addition to his original paintings, Geor is presenting limited edition prints, one-of-a-kind sculptural objects, and exhibition merchandise.

Geor works as a multimedia designer at BVS Studio in Greenpoint doing art, design and murals for local establishments including Variety Coffee, Word Bookstore, Paloma, Broken Land and The WonderMart. “Free Cable” is a collaboration with BVS Studio and Geor’s first show presenting this body of work.

“Especially in the social media age where people don’t want to get confused,” says Geor. “They want to know whether you’re an artist or a designer, right? So this has been a really cool experience being able to bring them both together.”

Geor invited Greenpointers for a studio visit and preview of the exhibition space, which he has completely transformed into an immersive experience of the lobby at an American roadside motel. It’s kitsch, garish, and (perhaps, as a result?) surprisingly human.

Photo courtesy of the artist.

The exhibition space itself is colorful and charming with murals and motel ephemera in support of the signage paintings and objects. It’s fun and also a bit uncanny. The warm and welcoming motel messages presented and arranged in such a deeply designed space feels like a strange dream from which you remember random visceral details: the shape of the hotel keychain in your hand, the pink bricks of the building, a front desk clerk, arrows, neon, individually packaged breath mints.

The individual paintings feel quite accomplished and strongly stand alone, but it’s the cumulative body of work and the immersive way it’s presented that gives the viewer a subtly altered sense of familiarity. Have I stayed at this motel? Have I been here before?

“The idea of making it a fun space — to take it out of the gallery setting, which can be really intimidating for people — and just create this real vibe that people want to come and hang out at,” said Geor. “And it’s a bonus that you get to see some art as well.”

Catch “Free Cable” this weekend only.

Opening reception is Friday, December 12, from 6 to 9 pm, at 265 Calyer St.