Are you a New York City resident with a lot of opinions about how things should run? (I know you are, because I moderate the Greenpointers comment section). Do you want to be able to actually effect change and advocate for your community?

Then consider applying to join your local community board next year!

Applications are now live and will remain open until February 6.

Brooklyn Community Board 1

Brooklyn has the most community boards out of any borough, with 18 in operation. If you’re a regular Greenpointers reader, your board is more than likely Brooklyn Community Board 1, which represents Greenpoint and Williamsburg.

Community boards are made up of local volunteers; the only requirement is that you’re a New York City resident 16 years of age or older. The board doesn’t have binding power to make decisions, however, they are an incredibly influential advisory group which holds sway over things like liquor licenses, new construction, parks and recreation, and generally guides and reflects the neighborhood’s priorities.

Some examples from this year: the board recommended a new 20 MPH speed limit on our local streets, considered the future of Polonaise Terrace, and heard directly from developers about their plans for new residential towers on Bushwick Inlet.

Learn more and apply here.