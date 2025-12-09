Williamsburg’s Fette Sau (354 Metropolitan Ave), sister restaurant to St. Anselm (355 Metropolitan Ave), is closing its doors after its last service on December 21.

The news came on Sunday, leaving customers with just two weeks to bid farewell to the barbecue mainstay.

A packed Fette Sau. Photo: Fette Sau

Fette Sau’s announcement on Instagram called the closure “bittersweet” after serving the community for an “incredibly vibrant 19 years.”

“We could never have imagined the success and support we found here on Metropolitan Ave.,” Fette Sau said. “It is with heavy hearts and full stomachs that we say goodbye, for now.”

So, will the neighborhood get a new version of Fette Sau? Greenpointers asked the question, but has not heard back yet.

Barbecue from Fette Sau. Photo: Fette Sau

Fette Sau has been serving brisket, pulled pork, and spicy sausage to Williamsburg since 2007.

Fette Sau’s owner Joe Carroll started his Williamsburg empire in 2003 with Spuyten Duyvil (359 Metropolitan Ave.). In 2022, Spuyten Duyvil, one of the first craft beer bars in the neighborhood, pivoted to focus on amaro, and then, sadly closed in April 2024.

While Spuyten Duyvil was thriving, Carroll opened Fette Sau, followed by his third spot St. Anselm in 2010. St. Anselm suffered a fire in September 2024 forcing the restaurant to close for five months, but now the steakhouse will be the last restaurant standing in the neighborhood. (Fette Sau’s Philadelphia location will remain in business.)

Fette Sau will be open Thursday through Saturday noon – 10 p.m. and Sunday noon – 9 p.m. until they close.