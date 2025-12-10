No matter what you get into over the next week, there’s definitely no excuse to be bored!

NOW THROUGH SUNDAY, DECEMBER 14

Flip Circus @ McCarren Park, 1, 4, and 7 p.m.: Enjoy high-energy performances that don’t use any animals. Fun for all ages, this national tour features international talents on unicycles, hula hooping, flipping (of course), juggling, and more. From $22.88, get tickets here.

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 11

Skill Share Series: CPR w/North Brooklyn Mutual Aid @ Greenpoint Library, 6 p.m.: CPR is a necessary skill that many don’t have! If you’ve been out of practice since high school health class, or have never learned, now’s your chance as North Brooklyn Mutual Aid holds a skill share session to teach the basics. Free, register here.

One-Day Choir @ 100 Sutton St., 6:30 p.m.: If you’ve been swept up in the Wicked: For Good craze (flip it around!), join a one-day, judgment-free group sing of the iconic “For Good.” By donation, sign up here.

O Holy Shit @ Index Greenpoint, 7 p.m.: If you’re looking for some adults-only seasonal merriment, come to a late-night play about family drama, holiday anxiety, and an inexplicable attraction to Santa Claus, all followed by a zine reading and holiday sing along. $36, get tickets here.

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 12

Babywearing Dance Class @ The Canopy, 2 p.m.: Combine parent-baby closeness with the fun of dance during an energetic 45-minute experience that’s exciting for both parent and child. Babies ages 0 to 10 months are recommended. $35, sign up here.

Kids’ Night Out: Movie Night @ Ms. J’s Gymnastics, 5:30 p.m.: Drop off your kiddos for a night of learning the lore of The Grinch, plus open play and pizza. $50 per child, register here.

Holiday Market @ Clay Space, 6 p.m.: Buy unique, handmade gifts (or just marvel at all the talent on display) from over 70 artists. More information here.

O Holy Shit @ Index Greenpoint, 7 p.m.: Night 2. $36, get tickets here.

Joke Funeral @ The Gutter, 8 p.m.: See numerous comics put bits to rest and tell jokes for the last time. $7.50, get tickets here.

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 13

Saturday program for kids with & without disabilities @ McCarren Play Center, 10:30 a.m.: Enrichment activities curated and hosted by Power of We! for kids 4 through 18 to decrease fear and otherness while exploring the beauty of inclusion. Free, RSVP here.

Holiday Market @ Original Story, 11 a.m.: A curated selection of 15+ designers, hot cocoa, Sophia Pauline’s floral bouquets, and fashion, décor, beauty, and vintage wares. More information here.

Holiday Market @ Clay Space, 11 a.m.: Day 2. More information here.

AAPI Holiday Market @ 100 Sutton St., 11 a.m.: Featuring 80+ AAPI brands, unique cultural foods, festive films, and hands-on workshops. Free, RSVP here.

Fundraiser & Pop-up Art Exhibition @ Goose Garage, 5 p.m.: It’s in the Garage: Things We Choose to Return to & Leave Behind is a multimedia art pop-up and fundraiser to directly support two Palestinian

students in Gaza pursuing medical school. Along with a selection of eight established and emerging artists, there will also be natural wines from a local sommelier, live jazz, and espresso and affogato. More information here.

Custom Pillowcase Workshop @ Le Studio Anthost, 5 p.m.: Set yourself up for your best sleep yet in 2026 with a custom pillow case using guided needle punch and wool techniques. Entry includes all materials, bites, and a glass of champagne. $92.41, register here.

O Holy Shit @ Index Greenpoint, 7 p.m.: Night 3. $36, get tickets here.

Mexican Terra Cotta Ornament Workshop @ Fernanda Uribe Studio, 7:30 p.m.: Make your most bespoke, one-of-a-kind holiday ornaments with the help of ceramicist Fernanda Uribe and Harsh Collective during an artist studio tour and workshop. Good for both beginners and experienced ceramics workers. $120, sign up here.

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 14

Fundraiser & Pop-up Art Exhibition @ Goose Garage, 10 a.m.: Day 2. More information here.

Holiday Market @ Clay Space, 11 a.m.: Day 3. More information here.

AAPI Holiday Market @ 100 Sutton St., 11 a.m.: Day 2. Free, RSVP here.

Puppy Yoga @ 61 Greenpoint Ave, 1:15 p.m.: Enjoy peak endorphins with downward dogs and real dogs during a puppy yoga session. $36.52, sign up here.

Mini Insect Dioramas @ 67 West St., 6:15 p.m.: Get creative and make your very own tiny world for insect friends. Hosted by Seymour Vergara, students can choose to make a ouija-board or glow-in-the-dark mushroom diorama for several different insect species friends. $108.55, register here.

MONDAY, DECEMBER 15

Ghostly Tales Around the Fireplace @ The Twisted Spine, 6 p.m.: If you go back and forth on whether The Nightmare Before Christmas is a Halloween or Christmas movie, this is probably for you. Hear haunted stories by the fire from guest readers Jak Malone, Nat Cassidy, Clay McLeod Chapman, Erin Crosby Eckstine, Xero Gravity, and Cassandra Khaw. RSVPs do not guarantee entry, which will be first come, first served. Join the waitlist here.

TUESDAY, DECEMBER 16

Tuesday Stillness @ Radio Star, 7 p.m.: Rest, restore, and visualize during an evening of quiet reflection, harmonics, and meditation. By donation, RSVP here.

Greg Draws You Naked @ Flop House Comedy, 8 p.m.: The New Yorker cartoonist Greg Nussbaum will draw some of his favorite comics (or whatever else comes to mind) as they perform on stage. Will he be naked? Will you? Only one way to find out. $10.38, get tickets here.

WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 17

Teens DIY: Make a Winter Magnet @ Greenpoint Library, 4:30 p.m.: Teens 13 and up can get festive with holiday crafts. Free, no RSVP needed.

Seven Bites of Turkey: A Modern Kaiseki Experience @ Mya Coffee, Bakery & Wine Bar, 5:30 p.m.: Savor a seven-course Turkish Kaiseki dinner combining Aegean flavors, classic techniques, and modern storytelling by The House of Alp. $95, sign up here.