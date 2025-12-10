Another legal cannabis shop will soon open in Greenpoint.

Milligrams is taking over 58 Greenpoint Avenue, a storefront that has sat vacant over the past couple of years (previously an illegal cannabis shop called Serenity, it was shut down by the police and long remained padlocked with merch still inside).

Three friends teamed up to open the space—Chris Abbenda, Owen Martinetti, and David Pejovic.

“The three of us all bring something special to the table. David is a lawyer who helped craft the NY adult use regulations, Owen started one of the first licensed hemp farms in upstate NY…and Chris was a commercial real estate broker at a top team servicing the NYC realty market,” the team told Greenpointers.

“We are all Williamsburg/Greenpoint long time residents, and opening a store in our backyard next to all of our favorite businesses is a serious dream come true.”

They aim to officially open for business in January.

Milligrams joins a popular commercial strip on the intersection of Greenpoint Avenue and West Street (although one likely to see some changes soon, due to upcoming evictions). The team says they plan to collaborate with local businesses.

Tentatively, the store will be open from 10am to 10pm.

