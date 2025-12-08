Greenpoint has a new Malaysian restaurant!

Kelang (715 Manhattan Ave.) soft-opened last week, hosting friends and family and a few “limited “reservations.

Kelang’s Chris Low told Greenpointers that the restaurant will take more reservations starting this Wednesday, adding that they may not be able to handle a large number of walk-in customers.

Kelang’s owners, who have another restaurant in Sunset Park called Hainan Chicken House, describe their new spot as a “Malaysian eatery through the lens of a family raised in Brooklyn.”

A selection of dishes at Kelang. Photo: Kelang

Kelang’s menu kicks off with a selection of small plates like curry puffs with potatoes, onions, chickpeas, and mint chutney. The next section of salads and veggies includes grilled blue oyster mushrooms, charred cabbage, and Kelang’s twist on a Caesar with chicories, crispy anchovy, kerisik, radishes, lime, and parmesan.

Large plates include curry chicken pot pie, half of a Hainanese chicken with rice, and a dish called Lei Cha Rice that contains marinated king oyster mushrooms, seasonal vegetables, pickled mustard greens, herb and tea broth over jasmine rice.

There’s also a rendang curry stew with smoked oxtail, lemongrass, chili, and kerisik, served with nasi djon djon ulam (which is rice with mushrooms), and Bak Kut Teh with pork trotter, pork belly, stewed pork rib, shiitake, and daikon, braised in root tea and dark soy and served with white rice.

The food menu concludes with three noodles dishes like the Hokkien Mee with braised udon, dried scallop, pork shoulder, guanciale, Chinese broccoli, and cabbage, plus side dishes including rice, chicken broth, and butter roti.

A meal at Kelang. Photo: Kelang

Kelang does not currently serve alcohol, so the only beverage options include tea and soft drinks.

Kelang’s brunch menu is a condensed version of the dinner menu with options like curry puffs, Caesar salad, curry chicken pot pie, and Bak Kut Teh.

Low told Greenpointers that Kelang’s menu may change slightly week to week as the team is still “tweaking” it.

Kelang is open Wednesday through Friday 5 p.m. – 10 p.m., Saturday 11 a.m. – 10 p.m., and Sunday 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.