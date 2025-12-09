The NYPD discovered the body of a 61-year-old man parked in a car in Williamsburg this weekend.

Williamsburg News first broke the story on Twitter/X, posting a video of the man being removed from the car on Sunday. The NYPD confirmed to Greenpointers that the man’s identity is pending family notification, though noted he had an ongoing medical condition.

The black Chevrolet sedan was parked in front of a fire hydrant next to the BP station at Broadway and Lynch Street, just a couple of blocks away from the 90th precinct building. As Streetsblog points out, the car also had illegally tinted windows, calling into question why officers did not notice the situation earlier, as the car had apparently been illegally parked for a week.

However, the fact that the car was near the NYPD’s “self-enforcement zone,” an area where cops are permitted to police their own parking and in effect, generally neglect to do so, “may have led a civilian traffic agent to conclude that the car belonged to a cop.”

An investigation remains ongoing.