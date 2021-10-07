Alex Coffee Roasters (168 Wythe Ave.) is a brand new coffee shop in North Williamsburg. It has taken over the corner portion of Rosarito Fish Shack. Like Rosarito and neighboring restaurant, Shelter, Alex Coffee Roasters has Argentine roots with locations in and near Buenos Aires, Miami, and, now, Brooklyn. You can check out these locations on the map on the coffee shop’s wall.

The cozy interior and corner fireplace at Alex Coffee Roasters.

The map of Alex’s locations on the wall behind tables.

Two-week-old Alex Coffee Roasters offers a lot to love already. The prime corner location features several sidewalk tables that don’t feel cramped and several comfortable indoor tables. The coffee shop’s interior is cozy with a side of seaside vibes, leftover from Rosarito’s fish shack theme. Come Winter, the best seat will be adjacent to the welcoming fireplace in the corner.

Added bonus: dogs are welcome. Alex Coffee Roasters is named after the owner’s dog, after all.

The exterior of Alex Coffee Roasters with sidewalk tables and a wheelchair ramp.

Alex Coffee Roasters currently only serves coffee, tea, and espresso drinks, including hot and iced options, plus specialities like Iced Caramel Lattes and Iced Hazelnut Lattes. Food is soon going to be added to the menu. Options will include breakfast favorites like avocado toast and salmon toast.

Size options at Alex Coffee Roasters.

Alex Coffee Roasters is wheelchair and stroller accessible, and is open weekdays 7 a.m. – 4 p.m. and weekends 7 a.m. – noon.

