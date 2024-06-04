The real estate group that made headlines for driving out a beloved East Village dive bar has their eyes set on Williamsburg.

Ryco Capital recently purchased the mixed-use building at 168 Wythe Avenue for $10.2 million, Crain’s NY reports. The address previously served as the home of Cafe Rosarito (previously known as Rosarito Fish Shack), which closed earlier this year. There are also five residential units located there.

Last year, Ryco purchased 135-137 Avenue A, home of legendary bar Lucy’s, for $19 million. Shortly after, they apparently jacked up the monthly rent from $8,000 to $25,000, before serving the bar’s owner and namesake Ludwika “Lucy” Mickevicius with an eviction notice. Classy!

Mickevicius took over Lucy’s (formerly known as Blanche’s) in 1987, and it grew to become an East Village institution. The local blog EV Grieve reported that Lucy’s lease expired in 2015, and she had been on month-to-month terms with the previous landlord. The status of the space has been up in the air since paperwork issues led to what was supposed to be a temporary closure in November, which became more permanent with the 30-day eviction notice served in January

No word on what Ryco has planned for the space, but if you’re a tenant, you might want to check the terms of your lease.

Ryco did not respond to our request for comment.