Party with a purpose as North Brooklyn Parks Alliance holds their annual fall gala honoring eco-trailblazers and decades of service in our neighborhood on Thursday, September 25 at 7:30 p.m. at Under the K Bridge Park.

This year’s gala features a ‘Renew North Brooklyn’ theme focused on circularity, recycling, and turning trash into treasure. The evening will celebrate zero-waste champions Cup Zero, Sure We Can, CITIBIN, Big Reuse, North Brooklyn Compost, and BK Rot. There will also be live music and local food, and drink.

Funds raised at the gala will be used to support North Brooklyn Parks Alliance and their efforts to secure and maintain healthy, thriving green and open spaces in the community. Last year, the event (with a Rewild North Brooklyn focus) raised over $200,000.

If you’re interested in attending, tickets are available here.