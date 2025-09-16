Thirty percent of Brooklyn adults self-reported as facing food insecurity in 2023, according to data shared by Brooklyn Borough President Antonio Reynoso’s office from the state’s Department of Health. And one of the groups working to combat that stat locally is Greenpoint Community Kitchen, which is hosting a special Feed Greenpoint event on Saturday, September 27, at 7 p.m.

Hosted at Main Drag Music (50 South 1st St.), Feed Greenpoint will be a one-night-only show raising funds for Greenpoint Community Kitchen and their more than thirty years of work bringing nourishing hot meals to the neighborhood by way of their home base on Milton Street.

The variety show will be all about community, including a lineup of neighbors and local acts including live musicians, comics, burlesque and drag performers, and tattoo artists offering flash. Plus, over $1,000 in prizes from small Greenpoint businesses like Paulie Gee’s, Three Decker Diner, Coz, Radio Bakery, Big Night, and more will be raffled off.

Every ticket sold will go directly towards keeping neighbors fed, and will particularly assist with Greenpoint Community Kitchen’s efforts to get a new van to pick up donations and deliver food throughout the city.

Tickets are $25. You can purchase them here.