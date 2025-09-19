Good afternoon, Greenpointers.

We’re thrilled to share that a business poised to close, Peeps Kitchen, has found a new home at the bar Scrappleland. Not to toot our own horn, but the two first connected over a Greenpointers article. That’s the power of community journalism, baby!

And that community spirit was out in full force this week.

​Green Asphalt and the state’s Department of Environmental Conservation appeared at Greenpoint town hall, facing a crowd that demanded both of them do more to address the rampant pollution in our neighborhood. Greenpoint Community Kitchen is hosting a variety show fundraiser to support their mission of providing neighbors with healthy, delicious meals.

We shared another addition to our new “Greenpoint at Work” series. We spoke to Marteal Mayer, designer at Loulette Bride, on her sustainable and inclusive approach to bridal attire.

Assemblymember Emily Gallagher is looking for an arts volunteer. Get all the details here.

North Brooklyn Parks Alliance will host their annual fall gala next week, celebrating all things sustainability and community.

Less in that community spirit: BE Yarn will close after more than 30 years, due to a rent increase. A national coffee chain is opening on a block of Franklin Street already filled with locally owned coffee shop options. And regular users of the Metropolitan Recreation Center might be dismayed to learn that the center will continue to remain indefinitely closed for repairs.

Downward dog with dogs, anyone? This and more, from this week’s activities roundup.

In and around North Brooklyn

The Vice Chancellor of Austria, a country that excels in providing affordable housing units, toured our less-than-stellar offerings with Assemblymember Emily Gallagher.

Despite federal funding cuts, the Brick is keeping the artistic community alive in Williamsburg.

“Alright, everyone, gird your loins!”