Another new java joint is opening in Greenpoint.

Moka & Co. (246 Franklin St.), a chain of organic Yemeni coffee shops with locations across the country, is opening an outpost in the neighborhood, only one block from the similarly-named Mokafé (1059 Manhattan Ave.), a different Yemeni coffee shop.

It joins an area fairly saturated with coffee shop options such as Bakeri (105 Freeman St.), Cafe Alula (252 Franklin St.), and Eagle Trading Company (248 Franklin St.).

Turkish coffee from Moka & Co. Photo: Moka & Co.

News of Moka & Co.’s impending arrival comes shortly after the closure of the café side of Owlee Café & Studio (211 Franklin St.) and the summer shuttering of Upright Coffee (860 Manhattan Ave.), as well as the upcoming closure of Sippy Cafe (200 Franklin St.) next month.

One of Moka & Co.’s locations. Photo: Moka & Co.

Moka & Co. is a New York-based company that sells coffee made from ethically-sourced beans, in addition to tea, espresso, and other beverages.

Menu highlights include Mufawar coffee, a traditional Yemeni-style brew made with cardamom and cream; Adeni chai, a black tea with heavy cream; and a pistachio matcha latte. The shops also offer refreshers and frozen drinks.

Moka & Co. told Greenpointers that they will open their Greenpoint location in two to three months.

Moka & Co.’s Yemeni limeade. Photo: Moka & Co.