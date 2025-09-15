Peeps Kitchen is a casual Korean-style fried chicken takeout spot that has gained a cult following in the neighborhood. In June, Greenpointers reported that Peeps Kitchen was looking for a new home before their lease at 55 McGuinness Boulevard ends this month.

The owners of Peeps “struggled” for several months looking for a new location with seating to allow customers to enjoy their fried chicken on-site, and they told Greenpointers that they “almost gave up.”

Now, Greenpointers is happy to report that Peeps Kitchen has found a new home…with on-site seating! Greenpoint’s Scrappleand, the bar that took over the former home of Greenpoint Beer and Ale at 1150 Manhattan Avenue, will serve Peeps’ fried chicken (and more).

Peeps Kitchen said that the team at Scrappleland reached out to them after reading Greenpointers‘ June article and offered up the bar’s kitchen.

“We are very excited for the collaboration of Scrappleland and Peeps Kitchen,” Peeps told Greenpointers, noting that they will organize the food menu while Scrappleland handles all drinks.

“Greenpoint neighbors will have a wonderful destination with pinball games, beer and fried chicken all in one big beautiful place.”

The exterior of Peeps Kitchen in Greenpoint. Photo: Peeps Kitchen

Peeps Kitchen’s menu at Scrappleland will include all of the Korean-style fried chicken classics that locals love. They will “gradually” introduce more items like Korean-style bulgogi burgers, jaeyook burgers, and shrimp burgers, plus some vegetarian options and sweets.

Peeps Kitchen told Greenpointers that Scrappleland will add Korean beer and liquor to the bar’s drink menu in near future as well.

Fried chicken from Peeps Kitchen. Photo: Peeps Kitchen

Peeps Kitchen’s last day on McGuinness Boulevard will be September 21.

On Friday, September 26, from 7 p.m. – 10 p.m., Peeps is inviting all customers to an opening party at Scrappleland with free fried chicken while supplies last.

Peeps first official day at Scrappleland with its regular operating hours will be on Saturday, September 27.

The food menu from Peeps Kitchen will be served at Scrappleland on weekdays from 4 p.m. to 2 a.m. and on weekends from noon to 2 a.m.