No matter what you get into over the next week, there’s definitely no excuse to be bored!

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 18

Senator Kristen Gonzalez Office Hours @ Greenpoint Library, 10 a.m.: Have questions or issues at the state or city council level? Stop by with no appointment required. There will also be representatives from Communities Resist to offer a housing legal clinic covering consultation, advocacy, tenant education, repair issue advice, harassment advice, eviction information, and document review. Free, walk-ins first come, first served.

Open Studio Session @ Greenpoint Library, 5:30 p.m.: Join local artist Deborah Spiroff for monthly artist studio time. Artists of all levels, teens and up, are welcome to sketch, draw, or paint their self-guided project. Instruction is not provided, though there will be art materials, inspiration, and professional expertise available. Free, no registration necessary.

One-Day Choir @ 100 Sutton St., 7:30 p.m.: Join an uplifting community singing event featuring Michael Jackson’s “Human Nature” in a friendly, judgment-free atmosphere. By donation, register here.

Audio Visual Performance @ Taku Sando, 7:30 p.m.: An evening of experimental art blending sounds, visuals, and movement from Jennifer Pyron and dancer Kareem Woods in an intimate outdoor setting. $17.85, get tickets here.

Girl Church Stand-up Comedy @ Cafe Balearica, 8 p.m.: $10, get tickets here.

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 19

After School Movie @ Greenpoint Library, 3 p.m.: Introduce your little ones to a classic. Greenpoint Library will be screening E.T., Steven Spielberg’s iconic PG-rated 1982 film about a boy who befriends an extraterrestrial and helps him find his way home. You’ll also be reminded how much you love Reese’s Pieces. Free, no registration required.

Magic: The Gathering Spider-Man deck pre-release @ Frontier Games, 7 p.m.: $50 per seat at the door, register here.

Indie Film Screening @ Film Noir Cinema, 8 p.m.: Friday kicks off a week of screenings of Namaka, an indie film featuring David Howard Thorton, Spencer Breslin, Jamie Kennedy, and more based on Hawaiian mythology and the Demigod Namaka. $9.99, get tickets here.

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 20

Doga: Doggie and Me Yoga @ Le Doggie Cool, 10 a.m.: Combine the benefits of yoga with the joy of spending time with pups during a 45-minute class of bonding and stretching. Designed to incorporate dogs, the class is open to those with or without their own pets (and you can bring your own dog if you choose) and of all experience levels. The ticket also includes a bubbly cocktail or lemonade, and mats will be provided. $39.19, get tickets here.

Sustainable Living: Yogurt Making @ Greenpoint Library, 10:30 a.m.: Learn the ancient tradition of lacto-fermentation to make yogurt from urban farmer and environmental educator Gil Lopez. Not only is yogurt good and good for you, it’s also easy to prepare at home. You’ll leave understanding the the history, benefits, and process of yogurt making and get your own DIY kit to get started. Free and limited capacity, early arrival is recommended to get a spot.

Brooklyn Flea Record Sale @ Smorgasburg Williamsburg, 11 a.m.: Dig into crates from over 40 vendors including stores, labels, and fellow collectors and grab some other music merch while enjoying live vinyl DJ sets.

Kids Make Pizza @ Salsa Pizzeria, 2 p.m.: Designed for kids 3-11 years old. $49.87, get tickets here.

Final Closing Party @ Thief, 2 p.m.: Don’t miss Thief’s last hurrah featuring drink specials, oysters and lobster rolls from The Wandering Shucksters and Sailor & Siren, and live music all day and night.

Greenpoint Blues-Rock Festival @ Polish and Slavic Center, 7 p.m.: $12.51, get tickets here.

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 21

Bedford Slip Sundays @ Bedford and Nassau Ave, 10 a.m.: Stop by the people-first plaza between Nassau and Manhattan Avenues to eat, read, chat, and enjoy the block with neighbors. Free, no RSVP needed.

Bike Skills 101: Kids Learn to Ride @ McCarren Park, 10 a.m.: Kids ages 10 and under must bring their own bike and helmet; loaner bikes and helmets will be available for kids over 10. Free, RSVP here.

Henna 4 Hope @ Flower Cat Cafe, 12 p.m.: Go Project Hope’s event raising funds for soup kitchens in Northwest Gaza, providing nutritious meals to roughly 400-500 families daily. All proceeds from henna tattoos or other purchases will go to Go Project Hope. RSVP for free for headcount.

Greenpoint History Walking Tour @ McGolrick Park, 12 p.m.: Join Greenpoint historian Geoff Cobb for an eco-themed walking tour around McGolrick Park. Sign up at the Coffee Shop (269 Nassau Ave.), tickets cost $25, and the tour lasts two hours.

Live Music and Jam Session @ PinkFROG Cafe, 6:30 p.m.: A fully improvised show where musicians join the stage and the audience shapes the show with comments and suggestions. Creative ideas, obscure references, and absurd experiences welcome. 1-2 drink minimum. Free, RSVP here.

Stand-up Magic @ McCarren Parkhouse, 7 p.m.: Half magic, half comedy, all fun. $25, get tickets here.

MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 22

K-8 After-School Homework Help @ Greenpoint Library, 3 p.m.: A trained volunteer will be present at the library to assist with homework questions. Free, no RSVP required.

Mexico en el Paladar @ La Contenta, 6 p.m.: Experience and learn about Mexican cuisine hands on during a culinary event taking a deep dive into aguachile, a Sinaloa-born seafood dish. The Experience, led by Chef Conzalo Colin from Arre Sinaloa, the evening will include a welcome cocktail, avocado tostada, aguachile, hamachi tartare, white sea bass, and more. $120, sign up here.

Vale Cinema Series @ The William Vale/Westlight, 7 p.m.: Catch cult classic 1985 adventure film The Goonies with a skyline view. $23.18, get tickets here.

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 23

One-Day Drop-Off Camp @ PLAY Kids, 9 a.m.: Keep your kiddos active, healthy, and happy while you get things done on days that school is out. In recognition of Rosh Hashana, PLAY Kids is offering a day of classes, group activities, open play, and outdoor fun (weather permitting). Extended options are available. $150, register here.

Explore the Solar System @ Greenpoint Library, 3:30 p.m.: Have a kid curious about STEM? Astronomy educator and speaker Brian Levine is hosting a session all about the Earth, sun, planets, moon, space exploration, and more complete with hands-on activities and demos for ages 6-12. Space is limited. Free, required registration here.

Disco & Espresso @ McCarren Parkhouse, 7:30 p.m.: Get ready to groove during an evening of line dancing with disco vibes and a bit of Sabrina Carpenter. Open to all dance levels. $23.18, RSVP here.

Old Yorkers Improv Comedy @ The Gutter, 9 p.m.: $7, get tickets here.

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 24

One-Day Drop-Off Camp @ PLAY Kids, 9 a.m.: $150, register here.

Tween & Teen Activities @ Greenpoint Library, 3 p.m.: Tweens ages 9-12 can make a fun friendship bracelet to take home and wear or share, while teens 13 and up can enjoy an afternoon of DIY button making. Free, no RSVP required.

Signs and Wonders @ Brooklyn Center for Theater Research, 7:30 p.m.: Opening night of Signs and Wonders, a new play a play about faith tested by family, the line between revelation and delusion, and the quiet terror of being called to account. $14.64, get tickets now.

