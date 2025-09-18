Assemblymember Emily Gallagher’s office is in search of a passionate arts lover with the capacity to take on volunteer projects within District 50!

We are sharing the listing below:

Assemblymember Emily Gallagher is a grassroots elected official representing the 50th District, including all of Greenpoint and most of Williamsburg, Brooklyn. First elected in 2020, her office prioritizes tenants rights and housing security, safe streets and mass transit, environmental justice and confronting the climate crisis, empowering working people and rooting out corruption. The district has experienced major socioeconomic changes over recent decades but maintains its strong history of activism and community participation.

The office seeks a Volunteer Arts Community Organizer who will initiate campaigns to involve artists in city and state policy and build grassroots power. The Volunteer Arts Community Organizer is responsible to represent the office professionally in district meetings and to create and facilitate quarterly roundtable discussions for arts professionals in District 50, and add appropriate initiatives as required. While this job is currently a volunteer position, after 6 successful months, it has potential to grow into a paid position with fundraising.

The Community organizer will:

meet at least twice a month with the Assemblymember to discuss issues facing artists and art organizations in District 50

Create a workplan for the District Arts Roundtable

work with flagship district 50 art community stakeholders to schedule, coordinate and facilitate quarterly arts roundtable discussions

research resources for artists, arts organizations, and organize volunteers to work on supportive events for the District 50 Arts Community

The Community organizer may:

Spearhead official events in District 50

Represent the Community Arts Roundtable in the press

Organize fundraisers to supplement the work

Create reports based on local research

The Volunteer Arts Community Organizer is expected to work 15-20 hours a month on cultural organizing alongside the Assemblymember.

This is an unpaid position great for a person passionate about local arts and politics to help maintain and support an alliance of arts organizations, and has unlimited potential to grow. The volunteer will receive an official campaign email address and business card and be empowered to represent the Assemblymember’s campaign in an arts organizing capacity.

To apply. Please send a letter of interest to [email protected] with the subject line “Letter of Interest: Arts Community Organizer.” Passion and interest are required, but experience is not.