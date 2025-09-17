Members of the Metropolitan Recreation Center (261 Bedford Ave.) in Williamsburg might be dismayed to learn that renovation issues have pushed back the building’s anticipated reopening, with a date yet to be determined.

The city’s Parks Department cited the need to install a full dehumidification system to improve poor air circulation in the building.

“We were hopeful that we could safely reopen in the fall, but unfortunately, the actions we were able to take using in-house resources were not sufficient,” Parks said in an email to members.

Image via NYC Parks Department.

Parks expects to complete the project by August 2026. The estimated cost to install the dehumidification system is $1 million to $3 million, with funding from the Mayor’s office.

The mechanical issues caused the rec center to abruptly shut down this past spring. But many members expressed dissatisfaction with the lack of clarity surrounding the decision, with some not realizing that the center was shutting down until they arrived to find the doors locked. The center is also undergoing two additional Capital projects (which are major infrastructure projects supported by the city’s Capital funding), one to reconstruct the pool filter and one to reconstruct the sidewalk vault.

Parks will share additional information about the reopening when it becomes available.

The email that Parks sent to members shared that their memberships were also valid at the McCarren Play Center and St. John’s Recreation Center.