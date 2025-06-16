Peeps Kitchen (55 McGuinness Blvd.) is a casual Korean-style fried chicken takeout restaurant. It’s an unassuming spot that has gained a cult following for the care they put into making the delivery orders arrive fresh, crispy and hot.

Fried chicken from Peeps Kitchen in Greenpoint. Photo: Peeps Kitchen

This summer, Peeps is looking for a new location in the neighborhood before their lease ends in September. They are hoping to find a space with seating to allow customers to enjoy their fried chicken on-site.

Local fans feared that Peeps was on the verge of closing, but the team assured Greenpointers that the eatery is not closing, but moving.

“We are looking for a new location with seating in Greenpoint, but we are having very hard time,” Peeps told Greenpointers, calling rent in the neighborhood “insane” and the situation “upsetting.” But, they have not lost hope and will keep us posted.

A fried chicken sandwich from Peeps Kitchen in Greenpoint. Photo: Peeps Kitchen

Peeps is known for crispy Korean fried chicken, made in a variety of ways. One of the most popular orders is the saucy Peeps Gang Jeong, which is boneless stir- fry chicken in a gang jeong sauce, topped with sesame seeds and almonds.

The menu also features traditional wings, boneless thighs, drumsticks, and a chicken sandwich, plus a selection of sauces like soy garlic or chicken scallion sauce.

Peeps is currently open Tuesday through Friday from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m.