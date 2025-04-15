A new tenant has officially taken over the former Greenpoint Beer and Ale Space (1150 Manhattan Ave.), but fret not, it’s still locally-owned.

Scrappleland moved in last month, bringing with it pinball machines galore. And if pinball lead you to speculate on Sunshine Laundromat’s involvement, your hunch is correct. Peter Rose, Sunshine’s owner, co-owns the space alongside Ali Bisset.

Greenpoint Beer and Ale closed in November and quickly changed hands. Scrappleland kept much of what drew locals to the hangout spot, including the rooftop and stained-glass water tower.

“Their collection spans from classic Nineties games like The Addams Family, Monster Bash, and Medieval Madness to arcade favorites such as Ice Cold Beer and Pac-Man Battle Royale Chompionship,” Patch.com reports.

The new bar did not respond to our questions (such as, what’s the story behind the unique name), so we can’t advise on food or drinks, but we can at least confirm that they have cornhole.

Scrappleland is open from Monday through Friday, 4 pm to 2 am, and weekends from 12 pm to 2 am.