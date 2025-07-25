Good evening, Greenpointers.

Ready for that G train shutdown?

While it’s not as lengthy as last summer’s, this upcoming shutdown will see the train out of commission on select nights and weekends, starting tonight and running through August 18.

In the meantime, small businesses and elected officials are encouraging residents to “Look Local First” and help support Greenpoint businesses who might be impacted.

Williamsburg’s Leonard Library will reopen on August 5, after being closed for over two years for renovations.

Summer restaurant week (or, rather, four weeks?) returns. Another annual event, the Greenpoint Film Festival, returns this month.

As you try to cool off in this record-breaking heat, you might consider why certain areas feel hotter than others. The area surrounding Newtown Creek exemplifies this phenomenon. A recent presentation gave interested locals the scoop on why that is.

The Wild, a local hub for families, appears to have closed its Greenpoint location (could a new landlord be to blame?)

Speaking of landlords, we’re sad to say goodbye to the Pencil Factory, closing this weekend after almost 25 years. If you’re looking for other activities to distract you from the loss, our weekend roundup has ideas for you.

And speaking of long-awaited (and perhaps a little dreaded) news finally coming to fruition, FlynnStoned Greenpoint has officially opened in the historic Greenpoint Savings Bank building. Whatever your thoughts, it’s at least nice to see that most of the interior remains intact.

In and around North Brooklyn

Pastor Foster is leaving St. John’s Lutheran Church for a new role. Stop by Sunday for a farewell party.

Curbed picked up our story about the much-maligned Park Church renovation.

Jubilee Marketplace is lowering its prices in response to customer feedback.