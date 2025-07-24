Shop Small Greenpoint, a volunteer-run program aimed at promoting local small businesses, has put together a campaign called “Look Local First,” asking Greenpoint residents to do their shopping in the neighborhood during the upcoming G train shutdown.

In case you haven’t heard, the G train will undergo repairs every weekend and select weeknights starting tomorrow, July 25 through August 18. Business is already slow in the city during the summer months, but the lack of train service will undoubtedly make Greenpoint small businesses need the support of customers even more.

“The G train is the lifeline for Greenpoint. As our stations undergo critical upgrades that require weekend shut downs, we want to encourage neighbors to support our small businesses,” Council Member Lincoln Restler told Greenpointers.

“I’m grateful to Perri at Shop Small Greenpoint for their work in championing beloved local restaurants and shops. Look Local First when the G train is down and beyond!”

The Look Local First flyers put up around the neighborhood link to a map of small businesses in Greenpoint, showcasing the area’s “incredible ecosystem of businesses and attractions,” as Assemblymember Emily Gallagher wrote on Instagram.

The map includes everything from independent coffeeshops to salons, barbershops, bars, and clothing retailers, making it easy to find anything you’d need right here in Greenpoint.