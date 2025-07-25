FlynnStoned Cannabis Company (807 Manhattan Ave.) soft opened a few weeks ago, but will host a larger grand opening celebration this weekend.

The grand opening festivities span several days. A ribbon cutting and block party takes place starting at 12 pm today, July 25, with planned appearances from New York City elected officials (we followed up to confirm who would be there and did not receive a response as of press time).

FlynnStoned’s grand opening will feature over 100 brands, with food, music, and giveaways.

The festivities continue through Sunday, culminating in a special guest appearance from heavyweight boxing champion Mike Tyson.

FlynnStoned Cannabis took over the landmarked Greenpoint Savings Bank, a move which courted some controversy in the community. Many Greenpoint locals felt like a cannabis shop was not the right fit for the historic space and questioned its proximity to a local elementary school and an adjacent condo building (the building shares some space with the residence at 1080 Lorimer Street). Others felt like that space had sat empty long enough and welcomed a new business with plans to clean it up.

Mike Tyson, no stranger to controversy himself with a documented history of abuse against women, might seem like an out-of-left-field celebrity to show up to a local business opening, but he’s recently become an advocate for federal cannabis legislation. He also has his own line of cannabis products including (not a joke!) Mike Bites, weed gummies shaped like a bitten-off ear. An Instagram post shows him meeting FlynnStoned proprietor Mike Flynn back in December 2023.

FlynnStoned did not list a specific time for Tyson’s appearance. Saturday’s festivities will take place from 11 am to 11 pm, and on Sunday from 11 am to 8 pm.