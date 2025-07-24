July is flying by! Savor summer in Greenpoint with a number of local activities for every taste this weekend.

FRIDAY, JULY 25

TWINKLE SUMMER FAIR

Take part in some kid-and family-friendly fun at Twinkle Playspace during their first-ever summer fair starting at 3 p.m. The fair for kiddos 6 and under will feature games, a bean bag toss, prizes, s’mores, face painting, pizza, and more. Tickets cover one child and one adult.

Get tickets for $44.52 here.

ECSTATIC COMMUNITY DANCE

Shake it out in a safe, sober space to start your weekend with a community dance sesh at Cottonwood starting at 7 p.m. Avery Keare and Lucy London will lead attendees through exercises to get you out of your head and into your body with methods from 5Rhythms (a movement meditation technique incorporating flowing, staccato, chaos, lyrical, and stillness stages), Ecstatic Dance (freeform movement), and Contact Improv (spontaneous physical dialogue drawing from modern dance, gymnastics, and martial arts).

Get by-donation tickets (suggested is $10-15) here.

TIME TRAVEL LAB

Dancing isn’t one-size-fits-all, so 305 Fitness also has another opportunity for you to bust some moves at 8 p.m. Time Travel Lab, Volume 01, is both a dance fitness class and opportunity to let go and vibe. Modeled after nightlife in Jamaica, the class will feature a live DJ and emcee, plus a lesson on the history of Dancehall music and some popular moves across Dancehall, Afrobeats, and more. It’s a judgement-free party open to anyone who loves to dance.

Get tickets for $10.38 here.

SATURDAY, JULY 26

YOGA IN THE GARDEN

The movement doesn’t stop this weekend, but it does slow down a bit! Enjoy a bit of local serenity during a community yoga class at the 61 Franklin St. Garden at 10 a.m. Bring your own mat, comfortable clothes, and water — all levels are welcome.

FORGE & CHILL

If the weather forecast is any indication, you’ll likely have no issue breaking a sweat this weekend. But if you do, there’s an event for that. FORGE & Chill is an outdoor fitness and community event starting at 1 p.m. with a 50-minute strength and conditioning class in McCarren Park followed by a group brunch at Smorgasburg to decompress and connect. The class is presented by FORGE BY ISAIAH.

Register for $40 here.

KINGSLAND WILDFLOWERS FESTIVAL

Kingsland Wildflowers Festival is back! The ninth iteration of the fest will include ecology and plant tours, art installations, tarot readings, workshops, live music, dance performances, food and drinks, a plant sale, and more on the roof starting at 2 p.m. See the full schedule of events here.

Register for free here.

SUNDAY, JULY 27

LEIF’S GIFT PLANTING WORKSHOP & BOOK READING

At 10 a.m., Tula House is celebrating a new children’s book by Michael Wang, Leif’s Gift, about a little boy’s green thumb and collection of beloved houseplants. True to the story, the event will include a hands-on planting workshop for kids to teach them the joys of plant care, and it will be followed by a book reading from the author. Kids of all ages are invited and there’s no limit on family size.

Get tickets for $10 here.

BAD DOGS CLUB

If you’re a pup parent, enjoy a cocktail without leaving your furry friend at home while supporting a good cause! The Woods hosts a weekly Bad Dogs Club series starting at 3 p.m. Every Sunday, join the fundraiser and dog party with a doggy pool on the patio, treats from the local dog bakery, dog-friendly “beers” and “cocktails,” a beer special for humans, and rotating local DJs. 10% of sales will be donated to animal welfare organizations.

DRAG QUEEN HOSTED AXE THROWING

Take “slay!” a bit more literally at Bury the Hatchet during a night of drag performances and axe throwing at 8 p.m. Hosted by Phaedra Phaded, this one-of-a-kind experience combines marvelous drag talent with unleashing your inner lumberjack. Everyone is welcome to throw axes and enjoy the show. Dressing up is encouraged!

Sign up here.