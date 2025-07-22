Lights, camera, Greenpoint!

The annual Greenpoint Film Festival returns for its fourteenth year, starting on August 6 and running through August 10.

Enjoy dozens of films across genres and styles, from documentaries, animation, feature-length, and short films. The festival kicks off with a screening of Outrider, a documentary about poet and performer Anne Waldman (directed by Alystyre Julian, with Martin Scorsese serving as executive producer).

Ravens, inspired by the life of Japanese photographer Masahisa Fukase, closes the festival out on August 10.

Founded in 2011, the non-profit festival’s mission is thus: “to create a focal point in critically-acclaimed, thought-provoking, and upcoming filmmakers while simultaneously pushing the envelope in the local community and beyond.”

Get tickets and check out the schedule here.