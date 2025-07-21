The wait is (almost) over!

After more than two years of renovations, the Leonard branch of the Brooklyn Public Library (81 Devoe St.) will officially reopen on August 5.

The library is throwing a grand celebration party on the reopening date, from 1-2 pm, promising “entertainment, refreshments, and more.”

The Leonard Library closed at the end of 2022 in order to install a new HVAC system and renovate the historic ceiling. A BPL spokesperson previously told Greenpointers that the library would reopen in the spring.