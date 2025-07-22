It’s not in your head—certain areas of New York City actually are hotter than others.
The area surrounding Newtown Creek exemplifies this phenomenon. The New York Times, citing a recent heat map published by the New York City Council, referred to it as “[t]he largest single zone of superhot average temperatures.”
An upcoming presentation should help explain why. Newtown Creek Alliance is hosting a Lunch & Learn webinar on Thursday, July 24, at 12 pm.
The webinar will cover:
– How extreme heat impacts community health and business operations;
– Why does the lack of tree canopy —on both public streets and private properties—is making it worse;
– What we learned from our 2024 street tree survey;
– And where new trees could thrive, based on an analysis of tree planting opportunities on private properties near the Creek
Sign up here.
Lots industrial buildings, heavy truck traffic
Leave a comment