It’s not in your head—certain areas of New York City actually are hotter than others.

The area surrounding Newtown Creek exemplifies this phenomenon. The New York Times, citing a recent heat map published by the New York City Council, referred to it as “[t]he largest single zone of superhot average temperatures.”

An upcoming presentation should help explain why. Newtown Creek Alliance is hosting a Lunch & Learn webinar on Thursday, July 24, at 12 pm. 

The webinar will cover:

– How extreme heat impacts community health and business operations;

– Why does the lack of tree canopy —on both public streets and private properties—is making it worse;

–  What we learned from our 2024 street tree survey;

– And where new trees could thrive, based on an analysis of tree planting opportunities on private properties near the Creek

Sign up here

