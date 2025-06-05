Another summer weekend is here! Fingers crossed that the forecasted storms evade us and we get to enjoy a bit of the outdoors especially now that the temperature has caught up.

FRIDAY, JUNE 6

AFTER-SCHOOL MOVIE

Kick off the weekend with a fun, free, family-friendly movie at Greenpoint Library! This week, they’re showing 2008’s Beverly Hills Chihuahua (rated PG) in Eco Lab 1 starting at 3:30 p.m. Beverly Hills Chihuahua follows Chloe (voiced by Drew Barrymore), a luxurious LA pup who gets lost on vacation in Mexico, causing fellow chihuahua Papi (George Lopez) to rescue her. She, of course, makes other furry friends along the way.

KINGSLAND WILDFLOWERS OPEN HOURS

If the weather holds up, spend your Friday night among some of Greenpoint’s native plants on a 25,000 square foot green roof. From 5 to 8 p.m., Kingsland Wildflowers will have open public hours during peak golden hour where attendees can learn more about green roofs, plants, and buy from the Newtown Native Nursery while enjoying light refreshments.

RSVP for free here.

DANCORCISM

Who isn’t in need of a dancorcism these days? Let loose in McCarren Park during a Dancorcism class and party hosted by McCarren Parkhouse and featuring fun, feel-good music. The guided class is from 7 to 8 p.m. followed by a free community dance party open to all from 8 to 11 p.m. The event promises a “safe space to get weird.”

Sign up here for the by-donation dance class.

SATURDAY, JUNE 7

EDY’S PRIDE POP-UP WITH DIASPORA SPICE CO.

Savor a delicious start to Pride Month with a collab between Edy’s Grocer and Diaspora Spice Co. featuring two limited-edition sandwiches: the Hawaij Masala Kafta Smash Burger and Achari Masala Pita-dilla. Diaspora Spice Co. spice tins will also be onsite for sale. The pop-up kicks off at 10 a.m. and runs until things sell out.

RSVP for free here.

ROOFTOP YOGA

Take in the sights of Greenpoint from above and get centered with an open-level community yoga class in Greenpoint Library‘s rooftop garden from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. The class will be led by instructors from local studio New Love City and mats will be provided, though you can feel free to bring your own. Sunscreen and other adequate solar protection is recommended!

Register for free here.

SUSTAINABLE SEWING

It may be a little toasty for a new quilt, but you’ll be glad to have the skills when winter (or a random unseasonably cool summer day) rolls back around, so join another sustainable sewing workshop at Greenpoint Library from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The session will focus on scrap quilt making techniques for beginners using fabrics and old clothes to give them a new life. Supplies will be provided, but bringing extra materials is welcome! This workshop is for teens and up.

No registration is required, but space is first come, first served and limited to 12 attendees.

MYCELIAL FASHION POP-UP

Enjoy an afternoon of fungi meets fashion (and fish!) at Fruiting Bodies at Heaven & Earth wine bar from 1 to 5 p.m. The pop-up will feature a collaboration between sustainability-focused and innovative material designers Helena Elston and Stella Harry Lee highlighting garments and accessories made of mushrooms, bags made with fish leather, and more. All of the items will be for purchase and there will be complimentary natural wine and mushroom tea.

Get free tickets here.

SATURDAY + SUNDAY

YES CHEF FOOD FEST

Calling all foodies! Enjoy bites from over 30 of NYC’s best restaurants and chefs hosted by Wonder at 25 Noble St from 11:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. both days. Dishes will include Bobby Flay steak with truffle sauce, Tejas pulled pork sliders, Royal Greens seasonal strawberry salad, Magnolia Bakery banana pudding, limited-edition Chip City cookies, and much more. There will also be live music and activations like an oyster shucking and breakdown of a giant imported cheese wheel and bluefin tuna.

VIP tickets are available here.

SUNDAY, JUNE 8

McGOLRICK CHILDREN’S DAY

Sunday is International Children’s Day! Celebrate your little one with a free day of fun and creativity at McGolrick Park from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. There will be a kids’ bird walk, art activities from Artudio and Stay Small Art Club, pickup games with Williamsburg Soccer Club, storytime, a book swap, park cleanup, and more.

CATBIRD + JEN SCRIBBLES

Local North Brooklyn artist Jen Scribbles (Jen Toth) — known especially for her sketches of NYC restaurants and storefronts — will be bringing her scribbles to fan-favorite jewelry store Catbird from 1 to 3 p.m. Come by to see her do a live painting of the flagship store on N 7th St.