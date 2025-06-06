After serving the neighborhood fresh coffee since 2011, Greenpoint’s Upright Coffee (860 Manhattan Ave.) is closing its doors. The last day of service will be Thursday, June 19.

Upright is owned by Michael Medovoy, who is also a co-owner of Sunshine Laundromat (860 Manhattan Ave.), a full-service laundromat, bar, and arcade located next door to Upright.

Upright Coffee’s Rose Latte. Photo: Upright Coffee

Medovoy made the announcement of Upright’s upcoming closure on Instagram today, writing, “After 15 incredible years, I’ve made the very difficult decision to close Upright Coffee.”

“When we opened in Greenpoint, I never could have imagined the deep sense of community and connection that would grow around this little shop,” Medovoy wrote. “Your support, kindness, and daily presence made Upright feel like home—for me and for so many others.”

Medovoy said that the decision to close Upright “wasn’t easy,” adding that it’s time for him “to focus on other ventures.”

“While this chapter is ending, I carry countless cherished memories—from first-time customers who became lifelong friends to watching families grow up with us over the years. Thank you for being a part of this journey. I’m deeply grateful—and I’ll see you around the neighborhood.”

Upright Coffee’s croffle creation. Photo: Upright Coffee

Upright Coffee is known for its offerings like the Rose Latte with rose-infused simple syrup and rose petals, and the Turmeric Maple Latte with turmeric, cinnamon, ginger, black pepper, nutmeg, coriander, and maple syrup.

The shop also serves a unique pastry to complement its coffee. Upright’s croffle is a croissant smashed in a waffle iron. The current flavor is filled with banana, Nutella, and almond butter.