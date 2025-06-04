Pally (223 Kent Ave.), an all day café in Williamsburg, is having a soft opening on Thursday, June 5, starting at 10 a.m.

Pally’s owner, Ali, is a North Brooklyn local who “grew up in the restaurant industry” and “has always had a love for hospitality.” Williamsburg is his “favorite part of the city, so opening something here just makes a lot of sense.”

Ali named the eatery “Pally” after his beloved dog. “It felt like the perfect name for a place that’s meant to feel warm, welcoming, and part of the neighborhood,” the team said.

An egg-centric brunch item at Pally. Photo: Pally

During the day, Pally will offer brunch with menu items like sandwiches, healthy bowls, and egg dishes, plus coffee service that runs until 5 p.m.

In the evening, Pally’s menu will shift to focus on small bites, like appetizers and cheese and charcuterie plates, to complement a beverage menu of cocktails and wine.

Burrata with tomatoes at Pally. Photo: Pally

“It’s a smaller menu to start,” Pally’s team told Greenpointers. “But, we plan to add more dishes once we’re more settled in.”

After Thursday, Pally’s hours of operation will be everyday from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.