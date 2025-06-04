Pally (223 Kent Ave.), an all day café in Williamsburg, is having a soft opening on Thursday, June 5, starting at 10 a.m.
Pally’s owner, Ali, is a North Brooklyn local who “grew up in the restaurant industry” and “has always had a love for hospitality.” Williamsburg is his “favorite part of the city, so opening something here just makes a lot of sense.”
Ali named the eatery “Pally” after his beloved dog. “It felt like the perfect name for a place that’s meant to feel warm, welcoming, and part of the neighborhood,” the team said.
During the day, Pally will offer brunch with menu items like sandwiches, healthy bowls, and egg dishes, plus coffee service that runs until 5 p.m.
In the evening, Pally’s menu will shift to focus on small bites, like appetizers and cheese and charcuterie plates, to complement a beverage menu of cocktails and wine.
“It’s a smaller menu to start,” Pally’s team told Greenpointers. “But, we plan to add more dishes once we’re more settled in.”
After Thursday, Pally’s hours of operation will be everyday from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.