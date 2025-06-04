Break out those American Apparel disco pants! A new dance party pays homage to Williamsburg’s halcyon musical days.

Kicking off—where else?—at Baby’s All Right (146 Broadway), “All Your Friends” features DJs spinning 2000s era indie such as MGMT, The Strokes, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, and LCD Soundsystem.

The event series is hosted by Burwoodland, an event company who you might know for their fun “Gimme Gimme Disco” and “Emo Night Brooklyn,” parties (as well as “Broadway Rave,” which is exactly what it sounds like!)

“All Your Friends is your basement-floor flashback to the bloghouse, post-punk revival, and early Tumblr era — when the jeans were tight, the eyeliner was smudged, and every night felt like a house show turned afterparty,” an Eventbrite listing reads.

The party kicks off on June 27; free entry with RSVP (but remember, first come, first served!)

And in an extra special aspect to the evening’s proceedings, the DJ line up comes straight from the source, with Passion Pit and Matt & Kim scheduled for sets, and some surprise guests promised to appear.

James Murphy might be too busy trying to open his new Italian restaurant on Grand, but anything’s possible!

