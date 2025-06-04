The asphalt lot in McCarren Park is getting a much needed facelift.

North Brooklyn elected officials and community members gathered yesterday afternoon to celebrate the $14.7 million in funding allocated towards the new project, secured with the help of City Council Speaker Adrienne Adams, Brooklyn Borough President Antonio Reynoso, Senator Kristen Gonzalez and Council Member Lincoln Restler in partnership with Assemblymember Emily Gallagher and Congresswoman Nydia Velazquez.

The funding will be put towards repurposing the lot into another green space, with portions used for a dog run, pickleball courts, and additional space to be used by tennis players. As chronic flooding frequently plagues the area, the new park space will include catch basins and new pipes to divert water into a sub-surface retention tank.

The city’s Department of Environmental Protection, as well as the Parks department (who owns the lot) will facilitate the project. The DEP has also committed to add stormwater retention under the nearby greenmarket space on Union. Restler told the crowd that the two projects would contain up to 200,000 gallons of water during an extreme weather event.

“People in our community who are fearful about flooding destroying their homes, making our neighborhood uninhabitable, now have a real path forward to safety and sustainability,” Restler said.

Many community groups and park-goers will benefit from the new space, but as we know, good things often take time, and this project is no exception. The projected end date is 2029; relatively speedy, in city bureaucracy terms.