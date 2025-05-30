Good evening, Greenpointers

Returns we like—Greenpoint Open Studios is BACK this weekend.

Returns we don’t like—the burning rubber smell emanating from Long Island City manufacturer Green Asphalt. In other less-than-desirable environmental news, the site at 29 Clay Street will undergo a lengthy remediation process this summer. Check out the plan (and the community’s response) here.

Copper Mug Coffee will open its newest location on Manhattan Avenue. The Meat Hook is teaming up with several local restaurants for a fun summer pop-up series (their fifth iteration).

Grand Street has emerged as somewhat of a recent locus for news. “Jew-ish” restaurant Gertie will close its doors and is searching for a new location. Horror-themed bookstore and cafe The Twisted Spine just signed a lease. And a new art installation celebrates the residents and businesses who help make the community on Grand what it is today—on display through June.

Citroën recently closed, but the owners are now gearing up to open The Sparrow, likely by August. Despite a recent renovation, Vegan Quick Bites announced they would soon close (and launched a GoFundMe to help support staff).

In and around North Brooklyn

The G train is getting upgraded cell service.

Lights, camera, cocktails! News 12 took a look at a movie-themed speakeasy on Kent Avenue.

Social media star Meals by Cug will soon open a new sandwich shop in Williamsburg