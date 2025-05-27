Copper Mug Coffee is taking over the storefront at 687 Manhattan Avenue that used to be Baya Bar, which made every effort to keep its Greenpoint location running, but ultimately closed.

The Manhattan Avenue storefront will be Copper Mug Coffee’s third location with the goal of opening its doors “in the beginning of summer.” Founder Amir Saltanat opened the brand’s first shop in Williamsburg at 131 North 4th Street in 2020 and in 2023 expanded to Midtown.

An iced taro latte from Copper Mug Coffee. Photo: Copper Mug Coffee

Copper Mug Coffee is a small, family-owned chain that was “born from a passion for creativity, quality, and community” with a focus on “quality and originality,” marketing manager Elizabeth Arija told Greenpointers.

Copper Mug brews coffee from Superlost, a Brooklyn-based roaster known for its ethically-sourced, small-batch beans.

Copper Mug’s beverage menu features traditional hot and iced java drinks alongside signature creations like lavender lattes, strawberry matcha, and taro lattes, plus almond milk fruit smoothies.

An iced lavender matcha latte from Copper Mug Coffee. Photo: Copper Mug Coffee

Copper Mug’s food menu offers sandwiches, wraps, bowls and pastries with gluten-free and vegan-friendly options. There’s egg and cheese on a sesame bun, a breakfast burrito with turkey and avocado mousse, a turkey and fig mayo wrap, a Mediterranean hummus wrap, avocado toast, and grilled cheese, plus yogurt and granola, açaí bowls, and oatmeal.

The diverse selection of pastries includes different types of croissants, spinach and cheese borek, vegan carrot muffins, pumpkin bread, and Nutella bomboloni. Arija told Greenpointers that customer favorites include the Nutella banana bread and the house-made Pastel de Nata, which are Portuguese egg custard tarts.

An açaí bowl from Copper Mug Coffee. Photo: Copper Mug Coffee

Copper Mug’s newest shop aims to be a cozy and welcoming space with exposed brick walls and hand-painted murals by local artists.

The Copper Mug team is “thrilled” and “honored” to be opening the third location in Greenpoint. “This new space reflects everything we love about the neighborhood—its charm, originality, and artistic spirit,” Arija said.