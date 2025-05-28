Greenpoint’s favorite artistic event RETURNS for a weekend of painting, photography, sculpture, ceramics, and much more.

Over 200 local artists will open their studios for two days to allow neighbors to stop in and check out their work and their process. Stop by from 12 to 6 pm.

Head to the event’s site to find a list of participating artists and plan your route. And if a printed map is more your speed, you can find one at several locations.

Sponsors include (but not limited to) Mack Art Foundation, The Wondermart, Shop Small Greenpoint, ZDS Creative, Artudio, several local businesses, and Greenpointers (hey, that’s us!)

And the fun doesn’t have to end once the studios close up shop. GOS + Clay Space will host a closing party on Sunday, a can’t-miss event for the ceramics fans out there.