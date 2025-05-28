The Meat Hook (397 Graham Ave.), a popular Williamsburg butcher shop, is hosting a series of collaborative pop-ups this summer for the fifth year in a row.

The Meat Hook calls the pop-up series “A World Tour of Brooklyn,” and will host a different restaurant or chef every Thursday in the butcher shop’s backyard from 5 p.m. until everything sells out.

“The whole thing started with asking friends to collaborate in the backyard and create a menu together,” The Meat Hook’s Brent Young told Greenpointers. He explained that the summer series’ goal is to give chefs the opportunity to make food that they want to make and a chance to do something they don’t do other nights.

“It’s meant to be fun. A low key, low stakes party,” Young said.“We supply the meat and collaborate on some menu items, but essentially we pass the microphone to them and let them take the reins and take over the backyard.”

Grilling at The Meat Hook. Photo: The Meat Hook

The lineup of collaborators for Summer 2025 is exciting. It includes local favorites like Three Decker Diner, L’Industrie, Wenwen, Ensenada, and Win Son, plus restaurants from other areas, like Cafe Mutton in Hudson, NY (near The Meat Hook’s other location). There’s even a chef traveling from Mexico City’s Cicatriz specifically for the occasion.

“All are personal friends,” Young told Greenpointers about the list of collaborators. “It’s really fun to put together the lineup.”

During the event, which is cash only, The Meat Hook offers canned beer in the backyard, plus more drinks for purchase inside the store.