Surprise, June is here! To lament or celebrate the passage of time, soak up some events in the neighborhood this weekend.

FRIDAY, MAY 30

GLASS ENGRAVING WORKSHOP

Upgrade your glassware and create something uniquely your own during workshops at CIBONE at 12 and 3 p.m. During the session, you’ll be instructed on how to engrave your own one-of-a-kind drinking glass or plate with an electric tool either using a provided template or freestyling with your own design. Kids over 7 are welcome, but all under 18 must be accompanied by an adult.

Get tickets for $76.52 here.

DROP-OFF MOVIE NIGHT

Give your little one a night at the movies and give yourself an evening off! Twinkle Playspace is hosting a drop-off movie night from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Kids from 3 to 6 years old can enjoy a kid-friendly film, open play, crafts, games, snacks, and pizza in a safe environment with CPR-certified staff.

Get non-member tickets for $60.54 here.

SATURDAY, MAY 31

SUSTAINABLE SEWING

Continue your weekend of crafting and creating with a sustainable sewing workshop at Greenpoint Library from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The session will focus on scrap quilt making techniques for beginners using fabrics and old clothes to give them a new life. Supplies will be provided, but bringing extra materials is welcome!

No registration is required, but space is first come, first served and limited to 12 attendees.

VAPE DROP-OFF

If you’re trying to turn over a new leaf next month and kick a vaping habit, or just have used ones to get rid of, drop off and recycle your vape for World No Tobacco Day at McCarren Parkhouse. From 12 to 4 p.m., nonprofits We Are Atlas and the Vape Waste Project will be hosting a drop off in an effort to reduce vape waste and promote safer recycling and awareness.

WHOLE PIG BUTCHERY

Have you ever been curious about butchering a whole pig? Head over to the Meat Hook from 3 to 5 p.m. to gather round the butcher’s block and learn everything from growing to cutting to cooking pasture-raised pork. They’ll also cover different and unique cuts of pork, plus there will be a house-made charcuterie tasting and beer.

Get tickets for $103.22 here.

SELF-TAPE SLUMBER PARTY

Are you a performer trying to fine-tune your self-tape in a low-stakes, encouraging environment? Bechdel Project is hosting a slumber-party style self-tape feedback session including karaoke of audition pieces featuring piano accompaniment in a room of likeminded creatives from 7 to 9:30 p.m. There will be snacks, drinks, games, and just overall fun.

Get tickets for $10 here.

SATURDAY + SUNDAY

GREENPOINT OPEN STUDIOS

Greenpoint Open Studios is here! Experience some of the best art the neighborhood has to offer from 12 to 6 p.m. both days when over 200 local artists open their studios to the public to show off their painting, photography, sculpture, ceramics, and more.

The full map and participant list can be seen here.

SUNDAY, JUNE 1

EXPLORING GREENPOINT TOUR

Ever wondered what old Greenpoint was like before Sweetgreen came to town? The New York Adventure Club is hosting a guided walking tour about the rich and diverse history of the neighborhood and how it’s changed over time from 1 to 3 p.m. The tour will meet outside at 150 Greenpoint Avenue and cover an overview of Greenpoint and its Polish roots and industrial history, newer developments, local gems, and historic mainstays, and a visit to the waterfront for a view of Manhattan.

Register for $36.81 here.

BEAUTIFUL US: COLLECTIONS CONNECTION

Give your kids a deeper connection to culture and art with a special workshop for students ages 3 to 8 to investigate and make art while exploring unique cultural adornments with the Brooklyn Children’s Museum at Greenpoint Library. From 2 to 3 p.m., kiddos will learn, connect, and create by making expressive jewelry and other body adornments.

Drop in to attend!

PRIDE GAY BAR CRAWL

Sunday marks the start of Pride Month! Brooklyn Art Haus is kicking things off with a bang from 3 p.m. to midnight with a crawl through local LGBTQ bars including The MOUTH, The Exley, Animal, Macri Park, and Metropolitan. There will also be commemorative crawl cups for purchase supporting the ACLU. Bars will have DJs, live performances, giveaways, and specialty cocktails.

Sign up for free here.