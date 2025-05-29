Don’t get it twisted! Or, maybe, do?

A first-of-its-kind bookstore has found a home in Williamsburg, according to Commercial Observer. The outlet reports that The Twisted Spine just signed a five-year lease at 306 Grand Street, though a projected opening date is unclear.

The Twisted Spine specializes in horror and dark literature, temporarily popping up at locations around the city before establishing their first brick-and-mortar.

“We’re dedicated to showcasing artistic and literary stories from all backgrounds, with a strong commitment to promoting marginalized voices. We celebrate the horror genre in all its complexity and nuance, and believe that horror plays a vital role as a reflection of our deepest fears and darkest imaginings,” the team writes on their site. “Through our carefully selected inventory and in-person events, we aim to foster a deeper appreciation for horror and build a community where its fans can thrive.”

The Twisted Spine can hopefully benefit from the presence of two other niche and nerdy businesses on the same block, with Night Owl Video (whose own horror collection is nothing to sneeze at) and game store Twenty Sided. Sadly, the neighboring restaurant Bozu announced an upcoming closure due to a landlord disagreement.

With the Twisted Spine’s five year lease, we’re hoping for only good things in store on Grand. Because the real horror story is how recent rent hikes are displacing beloved local businesses.